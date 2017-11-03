Friday’s Ag News Roundup

A story we’ve been following lately is cattle prices, which have been on quite a climb.

Until yesterday.

Using the front months as examples, we see that, in Thursday’s action, December live cattle futures fell by $2.27 to end the day at $124.32. That slump came on the heels of an eight-week stretch during which that particular contract had grown by almost $17. On the feeder cattle side, the November contract had jumped by more than $16 during the past eight weeks, but ended Thursday at $157.92, down $1.77 for the day.

So, will yesterday prove to be a one-day break in an otherwise ongoing ascent for cattle prices? Or has the “bull run” run its course? We’ll see what today’s action brings as we round out the week. To stay updated listen to KGNC’s market updates at 30 minutes past the hour throughout the day.

Looking ahead to next year is something a lot of farmers are doing right now – even as they harvest this year’s crops. After this season’s headaches with fumonisin, local farmer Quentin Shieldknight told me corn producers are evaluating their situations:

Quentin Shieldknight farms up in the Spearman and Perryton area.

And what we just heard from Quentin suggests that maybe we’ll see a crop like sorghum become the headline-maker next planting season. Of course, the headline-maker this year has been cotton, which got a lot more acreage in the Texas Panhandle, including plantings in areas where there was no real prior history for growing that crop.

One thing the increased presence of cotton has brought with it is the increased presence of the cotton plant disease, Verticillium wilt. Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell told me, you can’t spray anything to prevent the disease, but varietal selection and crop rotation strategies can help:

House Republicans did put out their tax reform bill yesterday, and there’s some diversity in the reactions of agriculture leaders. One interesting twist is the split between two of the most prominent ag organizations on the issue of estate taxes.

A lot of people in agriculture refer to estates taxes as “the death tax” and will join with American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall in celebrating the bill’s objective of eliminating it by the year 2024. But National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson says estates taxes are a “significant revenue generator that affects only the wealthiest in our nation.”

In terms of looking at the bill in its entirety, Duvall refers to the House legislation as a plan “that moves us closer to a tax system that rewards the hard work and entrepreneurship of America’s farm and ranch families.” Johnson says the bill would “shift the nation’s tax burden from the top earners in our country to the backs of American family farmers, ranchers and the middle class.”