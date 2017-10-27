Friday’s Ag News Roundup

Looking at temperatures around the region, there are some areas in the Texas Panhandle where temperatures did fall to the freeze line of 32 degrees or just a bit below this morning. Still, it looks like our area’s first hard freeze of the season will come tonight and in the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. As we visit with local Extension agents, Scott Strawn in the AgriLife office in Perryton tells us the crop he would be most concerned about is cotton. But, he’s optimistic:

With harvest underway for much of the area, hopefully most of our area’s crops won’t be negatively affected. But Andrew Sprague, the Extension agent with the AgriLife office in Spearman says the abrupt change in our weather is not the best situation for livestock:

So, that’s something our area cattlemen will be looking out for. Meanwhile, we have another note of interest for you ranchers. AgriLife advises us that the deadline for purchasing Pasture, Range, and Forage insurance is November 15. Use this link to get some helpful information:

https://today.agrilife.org/2017/10/25/deadline-pasture-range-forage-insurance-sign-nov-15-2/

In recent days, it’s been big news for agriculture – especially for corn – that the White House is standing by the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS as it is commonly known. The RFS dictates government policy on biofuels production in our country, and, with pressure coming from corn state lawmakers, the Trump Administration put out the word that it would not seek a reduction of volume requirements. That was a victory for corn, but when I talked with Stratford farmer Wesley Spurlock, who is chairman of the National Corn Growers Association, he seemed to suggest that what happened was less a matter of capitulation and more about the President honoring a previously made commitment on ethanol:

However, this a battle that might not be over. The principal adversary for corn in the biofuels battle is the energy industry, and there are reports now that oil state senators – including Ted Cruz of Texas – are putting their own pressure on the White House to continue dialogue about the RFS, which many in the oil industry believe imposes too much of a cost burden on them when it comes to blending obligations.

As we live in an area where both agriculture and energy production are crucial to our local economy, we often find ourselves in the cross-hairs of the always contentious debate over biofuels policy. But there’s good news for local energy producers as recent stability in prices is helping boost the number of rigs actively drilling in our area:

That was Judy Stark of the Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association. That 2014 rig count she mentioned, of course, was at time when oil was about $100 a barrel, well above the $48 local producers are currently getting.