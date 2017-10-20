Friday’s Ag News Roundup

We’re certainly not cutting back on red meat production in our country. The Livestock Slaughter report issued by USDA yesterday shows commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.4 billion pounds in September, up 2 percent when compared with production in September 2016. Beef and pork production were also up by 2 percent, individually speaking. And one note of particular interest to the beef business: The average live weight of cattle at slaughter was down 11 pounds from a year ago at 1,359 pounds. You can see the full Livestock Slaughter report here: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/LiveSlau/LiveSlau-10-19-2017.pdf

We’ve heard the concern expressed that a lack of sufficient heat units might hurt yields for cotton around our region, and USDA forecasters are apparently taking notice. A news item passed on by Plains Cotton Growers lets us know that USDA’s latest production estimates for the Texas High Plains were reduced by 255,000 bales from the estimates USDA had issued a month earlier. Total production for our region is now projected at a little more than 5.4 million bales.

As we know, the concern for our area corn has been the level highs of mycotoxin contamination reported around the region. We were talking about that a lot about three or four weeks ago, and we asked Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell: What’s the latest?

Farmers definitely need to be looking over their corn fields, and if they see indications that fusarium ear rot might be present, call their crop insurance agent right away.

When it comes to locally-produced crops, we’ve been getting good news lately from peanuts. Shelly Nutt, executive director Texas Peanut Producers, says our region has been visited lately by buyers from Mexico and the western coast of the U.S. As for promoting the product, Shelly says the quality of Texas peanuts provides just what buyers need.

And, there’s certainly a need to sell a lot of peanuts as our local growers are helping contribute to what is forecast to be record production nationwide.

When it comes to helping feed the world, is it better to send food to impoverished countries or to simply send cash? That’s a policy question that is often debated in Washington D.C., but it flared into a controversy yesterday when Tennessee Senator Bob Corker told a meeting of the American Enterprise Institute that, based on what he has heard from farmers, farmers “do not care” about food aid. Well, the agriculture community is pushing back, pointing out that, in addition to the very important virtues of promoting world peace and keeping people from starving, government programs that send foreign aid in the form of actual food products do help U.S. farmers. A joint statement issued by National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates says, if you combined all the donations of milling wheat, it would equal a top ten export market. Furthermore, the Philippines and Tanzania are examples of countries that once received food aid, but as those countries’ economies grew they began buying U.S. wheat instead.

On another policy front, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan used the debate over the Senate’s budget resolution to issue a call for protecting farm bill programs from any further cuts. In a news release, Stabenow pointed out that the 2014 Farm Bill streamlined over 100 programs and is already saving taxpayers $100 billion. Stabenow says, as Congress writes the next farm bill, it needs to “send a clear message to our farmers, families and rural communities that they are not on the chopping block for cuts.”