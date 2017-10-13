Fridays Ag News Roundup

NAFTA talks continue today, and things seem to be getting gloomy for those who are rooting for the survival of the trade agreement. From among those monitoring the negotiations, we hear more and more the outspoken opinion that President Trump is setting the talks up for failure by insisting on things such as insertion of a sunset clause into the agreement. The sunset proposal would require the three nations involved in NAFTA to vote periodically – say every five years or so – on whether to keep the deal going. NAFTA supporters say such a requirement would only weaken the trade agreement because traders would have reason to doubt the reliability of any commitments made under NAFTA terms.

Speaking of trade and its importance to agriculture, if exports of U.S. pork keep going strong, good times appear to be ahead for the pork business. A Rabobank report says the pork sector could grow 11 percent between 2017 and 2025. Rabobank believes the potential for expansion will be supported by increased production efficiency and additional processing capacity.

On the local front, cool, wet weather conditions in recent weeks might have delayed the pace of summer crops’ progress to maturity. But, there’s a lot of folks who are optimistic about our area winter wheat, including Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Calvin Trostle.

If you look at agricultural land values across the country, it appears that land for livestock raising is going up in value but things are flat for cropland. USDA figures show the average value of pastureland across America is $1,350 per acre, up 1.5 percent from 2016. By comparison, the average acre of cropland is worth $4,090, the same as in 2016. Keep in mind, those are nationwide averages. Land prices vary widely around the country and even within a small region like the Texas Panhandle.