Friday’s Ag News Roundup

It’s a little concerning to hear the U.S. House passed a bill that cuts $10 billion in ag program spending. But House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway has indicated that he’s optimistic that, once House and Senate negotiators reach final agreement on the budget, there will be no cuts for ag. That $10 billion cut I referenced is included in the budget resolution approved by the House yesterday, a measure that had to pass in order to clear the path for tax reform.

Get moving on new trade deals. That’s the message to the White House in a joint statement issued yesterday by National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates. Those two groups are urging the Administration to shift its focus from renegotiating existing trade deals to getting new ones in place.

I know many others in ag are also feeling urgency about making progress on trade, but there’s encouraging news from USDA, where numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 are almost complete.

So that’s the word on exports from USDA. Meanwhile, the U.S. Grains Council is also putting out news on exports, although they look at the numbers a little differently. The Council says USDA figures show that, in the twelve-month period from September 2016 through August 2017, U.S. feed grain exports totaled 114.1 million metric tons, a 12 percent increase from the previous year and all time record.

A lot of grain is getting exported, but there is still a lot of it also going into storage. With a 30-year high in corn stocks weighing down prices, Texas Corn Producers Executive Director David Gibson says an acreage cut could come next year.

Things are busy in the milking parlors as dairy production numbers continue to show increases. The Dairy Products report put out by USDA yesterday shows total cheese output in August of this year was 2.3 percent higher than the same month a year earlier, while butter production jumped 6.2 percent.

Well, we’re certainly not having a problem getting rain right now, but much of the rest of the country is suffering.

