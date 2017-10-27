Friday Sports Update – World Series Comes To Houston

A worker places a barrier around the World Series baseball logo at Minute Maid Park as preparation are made for Game 3, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Houston Astros Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Dodgers, Astros Resume World Series Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The Dodgers and Astros resume the World Series tonight with Game Three in Houston. Yu Darvish will take the mound for Los Angeles, while Houston counters with Lance McCullers Jr. After record World Series temperatures outdoors in Los Angeles, the teams will now be in controlled environment of Minute Maid Park. The best-of-seven matchup is tied at one after the teams split the first two games in LA. The Dodgers took Game One 3-1, before the Astros bounced back for a wild 7-6, 11-inning win in Game Two. Houston will also host Game Four tomorrow and Game Five on Sunday.

J.J. Watt To Throw Out First Pitch In World Series Game 5

(Houston, TX) — His season with the Texans is over, but defensive end J.J. Watt is going to throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series on Friday. Watt suffered a season-ending broken left leg in the Texans’ loss to Kansas City on October 8th. The Astros invited Watt to throw out the first pitch partly to honor him for raising 37-million dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. The Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Cowboys Clash With Redskins

(Landover, MD) — The Dallas Cowboys clash with the rival Washington Redskins on Sunday in a key NFC East showdown at FedExField. Both teams sit at 3-and-3 on the season, two-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is coming off a 40-10 win at San Francisco last Sunday that snapped a two-game skid. The Redskins lost to the Eagles 34-24 on Monday in Philadelphia. The Cowboys swept the season series last year and have won six of the last eight meetings overall.

Texans Take On Seahawks In Seattle

(Seattle, WA) — The Houston Texans head to the northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. The Texans come out of their bye week at 3-and-3, a half-game behind Tennessee for first place in the AFC South. Houston cruised past Cleveland 33-17 in Week Six and has alternated wins and losses over its first six games. The Seahawks have rattled off three straight wins following a 1-and-2 start to the year. They beat the Giants 24-7 last weekend on the road to improve to 4-and-2. Seattle sits a half-game behind the Rams for first in the NFC West. The Seahawks won the most recent matchup in 2013.

Ravens Destroy Dolphins On “Thursday Night Football”

(Baltimore, MD) — Jimmy Smith’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the Ravens’ 40-0 demolition of the Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in Baltimore. Miami quarterback Matt Moore was picked off twice starting in place of the injured Jay Cutler. Joe Flacco threw a TD pass before being knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Ravens are 4-and-4. Miami fell to 4-and-3.

Grizzlies Hold Off Mavs

(Memphis, TN) — The Grizzlies grabbed a big first-half lead and held on for a 96-91 win over the Mavericks at the FedExForum. Dennis Smith Junior missing a game-tying three-point attempt late in the fourth quarter for Dallas. Smith Junior was 0-for-4 from deep with nine points and nine assists. Harrison Barnes scored 22 and grabbed 11 boards for the Mavs, who fell to 1-and-5. They return home to take on the 76ers tomorrow night.

NBA

——

Memphis Grizzlies 96, Dallas Mavericks 91

Boston Celtics 96, Milwaukee Bucks 89

Chicago Bulls 91, Atlanta Hawks 86

LA Clippers 104, Portland Trail Blazers 103

New Orleans Pelicans 114, Sacramento Kings 106

Rockets Visit Hornets

(Charlotte, NC) — The Houston Rockets play the second of a three-game road trip tonight against the Hornets in Charlotte. The Rockets are 4-and-1 following Wednesday’s buzzer-beater victory over the 76ers. They’ll be in Memphis tomorrow night for a rematch with the Grizzlies, who dealt Houston its only loss on Monday. Tip-off tonight in Charlotte is at 6 p.m.

>>Benning’s Late Goal Helps Oilers Slip Past Stars

(Edmonton, Alberta) — Matthew Benning found the back of the net with less that two-and-a-half minutes left as the Oilers slipped past the Stars 5-4 in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had two goals for Dallas, which went 3-for-5 on the power play in defeat. Alexander Radulov and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who continue their five-game road trip tonight in Calgary.

NHL

——

Carolina Hurricanes 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (ot)

New York Rangers 5, Arizona Coyotes 2

Boston Bruins 2, San Jose Sharks 1

Ottawa Senators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4

Florida Panthers 8, Anaheim Ducks 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Los Angeles Kings 4, Montreal Canadiens 0

Minnesota Wild 6, New York Islanders 4

Edmonton Oilers 5, Dallas Stars 4

Vancouver Canucks 6, Washington Capitals 2

Rangers’ Andrus Named Gold Glove Finalist

(Undated) — Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award. Andrus is up against the Angels’ Andrelton Simmons and Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor. The winner will be announced on November 7th.

Top-25 College Football (Coaches’ Poll)

——

#20 Stanford Cardinal 15, Oregon State Beavers 14

College Football Preview

(Undated) — Area college football teams are back in action this weekend. SMU hosts Tulsa tonight. Tomorrow, Texas visits Baylor, fourth-ranked TCU is at Iowa State, Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State, and Texas Tech visits ninth-ranked Oklahoma.

High School Football: Hereford 26, Palo Duro 7

(Compiled from TTWN Media Networks LLC)