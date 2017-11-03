Friday Sports Update – Texans QB Deshaun Watson Out For The Season

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 41-38. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(Houston, TX) — Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the season with a torn ACL. Multiple outlets report Watson suffered the injury during practice today and will undergo season-ending surgery. Watson is tied with Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz for the NFL lead with 19 touchdown passes this season and has played in one fewer game. The Texans clash with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston looks to bounce back from its 41-38 loss in Seattle. The Texans are 3-and-4 on the season but sit just one game behind both Tennessee and Jacksonville for first place in the AFC South. The Colts are 2-and-6. Tom Savage will start at quarterback with Deshaun Watson out for the year.

Chiefs Clash With Cowboys In “Big D”

(Arlington, TX) — The Kansas City Chiefs head to Texas to clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Chiefs snapped their two-game skid with a 29-19 home win over Denver on Monday. KC sits atop the AFC West at 6-and-2, two-and-a-half games up on the Broncos. The Cowboys have put up 73 combined points in road wins over the 49ers and Redskins the last two weeks. Ezekiel Elliott, who has 297 rushing yards in the past two games, is not expected to play after his latest attempt to block a six-game suspension was denied. The ‘Boys are 4-and-3 overall, two-and-a-half games behind Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. The Chiefs won the most recent matchup at home in 2013, but haven’t won in Dallas since 1975. KC is 0-and-4 in its last four trips to “Big D.”

Jets Romp Bills On “Thursday Night Football”

(East Rutherford, NJ) — Josh McCown and Matt Forte did the heavy lifting for the Jets as they cruised to a 34-21 win over the Bills at MetLife Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.” McCown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, while Forte piled up 77 yards on the ground and two scores. New York’s defense sacked Tyrod Taylor seven times. The Jets are 4-and-5. The Bills fell to 5-and-3.

Astros To Hold Parade Friday

(Houston, TX) — The World Series champion Houston Astros will celebrate with a parade through downtown on Friday. The Astros knocked off the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game Seven of the Fall Classic on Wednesday to capture their first title in franchise history. It’s also the first championship in all four major sports for the city of Houston since the Rockets won back-to-back titles in 1994-95.

Astros Final-Out Ball Valued At Six Figures

(Houston, TX) — A sports memorabilia expert says the baseball used to score the final out in Game 7 of the World Series is worth a fortune. Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions in New Jersey, says the ball used to secure the Astros first-ever world championship win over the Dodgers is valued at about 250-thousand-dollars. That may sound like a lot, but Goldin says last year’s final-out ball that won the Chicago Cubs their first World Series in more than a century was valued at more than three-million-dollars.

Scheifele, Jets Drop Stars

(Winnipeg, Manitoba) — Mark Scheifele notched a hat trick as the Jets dropped the Stars, 5-2, in Winnipeg. Alexander Radulov and Matthias Janmark tallied goals for Dallas. Ben Bishop gave up all four goals on 26 shots in defeat. The Stars fell to 7-6-and-0 and open up a three-game homestand tomorrow against Buffalo.

NHL

——

Washington Capitals 4, New York Islanders 3

Boston Bruins 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, Florida Panthers 3

New York Rangers 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (ot)

Ottawa Senators 3, Detroit Red Wings 1

Minnesota Wild 6, Montreal Canadiens 3

Winnipeg Jets 5, Dallas Stars 2

Philadelphia Flyers 2, St. Louis Blues 0

Calgary Flames 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (ot)

Colorado Avalanche 5, Carolina Hurricanes 3

Buffalo Sabres 5, Arizona Coyotes 4

Los Angeles Kings 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

NBA

——

Golden State Warriors 112, San Antonio Spurs 92

Portland Trail Blazers 113, Los Angeles Lakers 110

Mavs Host Pelicans Tonight

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks are in action tonight hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center. The Mavs will then hit the road to Minnesota tomorrow and Washington on Tuesday. Dallas is 1-and-8 on the year after Wednesday’s 119-98 loss at the Clippers. The Pelicans are 3-and-5.

Rockets Visit Hawks Tonight

(Atlanta, GA) — The Rockets are in Atlanta to face the Hawks tonight. Houston snapped its two-game skid with a 119-97 rout of the Knicks on Wednesday in New York. The Rockets sit at 6-and-3 overall. The Hawks enter the tilt just 1-and-7.

NASCAR Comes To Texas

(Fort Worth, TX) — NASCAR is in Texas this weekend for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. holds a 17-point lead on Kyle Busch in the standings with just three races to go. Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson round out the top-five.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — Area college football teams are back in action tomorrow. Eighth-ranked TCU hosts Texas, Texas A&M entertains 15th-ranked Auburn, SMU hosts 18th-ranked UCF, Texas Tech welcomes in Kansas State, and Baylor is at Kansas. Oklahoma visits Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.