Friday Sports Update – Rangers Wild Card Hopes Fade

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz (23) points skyward in front of Texas Rangers catcher A.J. Jimenez, right, after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mariners Mow Down Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Nelson Cruz went 4-for-4 with a homer as the Mariners mowed down the Rangers 10-4 in Texas. Rougned Odor homered and knocked in all four runs for the Rangers. Andrew Casher fell to 9-and-10 after failing to make it out of the fifth. The Rangers are now five games behind in the wild card chase.

Rangers Visit Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — The Rangers open a nine-game road trip today, starting with a three-game series versus the Angels in Anaheim. Texas will also visit Seattle and Oakland during the stretch. Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rangers tonight. Pregame begins at 8:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC

Astros Knock Off Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — Brad Peacock tossed six innings of one-run ball as the Astros knocked off the Angels, 5-2, in Anaheim. Peacock gave up three hits and walked three and improved to 11-and-2. Marwin Gonzalez clubbed a two-run double to extend Houston’s lead in the eighth inning. The Astros took the rubber match on the road.

Indians’ Win Streak Reaches 22

(Cleveland, OH) — The Indians’ win streak is reaching 22 games in dramatic fashion. Jay Bruce hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 3-2 win over the Royals at Progressive Field. Francisco Lindor tied the game with a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth. It’s the first walk-off win during the American League-record streak.

MLB National League

——

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Cincinnati Reds 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Colorado Rockies 0

Philadelphia Phillies 10, Miami Marlins 0

Washington Nationals 5, Atlanta Braves 2

Chicago Cubs 14, New York Mets 6

MLB American League

——

Chicago White Sox 17, Detroit Tigers 7

Boston Red Sox 6, Oakland Athletics 2

New York Yankees 13, Baltimore Orioles 5

Cleveland Indians 3, Kansas City Royals 2 (10 inn)

Seattle Mariners 10, Texas Rangers 4

Minnesota Twins 3, Toronto Blue Jays 2 (10 inn)

Houston Astros 5, Los Angeles Angels 2

Cowboys Visit Broncos Sunday

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys pay a visit to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Dallas is 1-and-0 following a Week One win over the Giants, and the Broncos are also 1-and-0 after beating the Chargers. The ‘Boys visit Arizona in Week Three on “Monday Night Football” before returning home in Week Four to host the Rams. Pregame begins Sunday afternoon at 2:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Texans Slip Past Bengals

(Cincinnati, OH) — It wasn’t pretty, but the Texans came away with a 13-9 win over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.” Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson made his first-career start and his 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter ended up being the difference. Watson ran for 67 yards and completed 15-of-24 passes for 125 yards. The Texans are 1-and-1.

SMU Visits Texas Christian For Battle Of Iron Skillet

(Fort Worth, TX) — SMU travels across town tomorrow to face 20th-ranked TCU in the 97th meeting between the two schools. The Horned Frogs are riding a five-game win streak over the Mustangs, and won 33-3 last season. TCU leads the all-time series, 49-40-and-7. The winner takes home the Iron Skillet.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In other college football action this weekend, Texas travels to face fourth-ranked USC. Texas A&M is at home versus Louisiana, and Baylor pays a visit to Duke. Texas Tech takes on Arizona State. Number-three Oklahoma takes on Tulane in Norman. The West Texas A&M Buffs host UT Permian Basin.

>>Leishman Leads BMW Championship

(Lake Forest, IL) — Marc Leishman is alone atop the leaderboard after the first round of the BMW Championship. Leishman fired a nine-under 62 at Conway Farms Golf Course in Lake Forest. Charley Hoffman, Jamie Lovemark and Jason Day are each two shots back at seven-under. The second round gets underway this morning.