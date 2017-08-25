Friday Sports Update – Rangers Take Series From Angels

Texas Rangers' Drew Robinson gestures as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Rangers Blank Angels

(Anaheim, CA) — The Rangers are making up ground in the American League Wild Card race. Texas closed out a four-game series against the Angels with a 3-0 shutout in Anaheim to take three-of-four. Martin Perez cruised through seven innings to improve to 9-and-10 and Ricky Rodriguez came away with his first save. The Rangers are a game behind the Twins for the second Wild Card spot. Drew Robinson hit a two-run shot and Mike Napoli had a solo blast to carry the Texas’ offense.

Rangers Open Series In Oakland Tonight

(Oakland, CA) — The Rangers open up a three-game series with the Athletics tonight in Oakland. A.J. Griffin will get the ball against his former team. He is 6-and-4 with a 5.10 ERA. The A’s will counter with right-hander Kendall Graveman, who is 3-and-4 with a 4.54 ERA. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on KGNC.

Rangers New Ballpark To Be Named Globe Life Field

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers’ new ballpark will be called Globe Life Field. The team announced it was extending its naming-rights deal with Globe Life Insurance through the 2048 season. The new one-billion-dollar stadium is expected to open by the 2020 season.

Nats Top Astros In 11

(Houston, TX) — The Nationals plated two runs in the top of the 11th and held on to beat the Astros, 5-4, in the rubber match of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. Sammy Solis earned his first save despite giving up a solo shot to J.D. Davis in the bottom of the 11th. It was Davis’ first-career homer. Tyler Clippard was tagged with the loss. The ‘Stros have lost three-of-four to fall to 77-and-50.

MLB National League

——

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, New York Mets 2

Miami Marlins 9, Philadelphia Phillies 8

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Cincinnati Reds 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego Padres 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3

MLB American League

——

Tampa Bay Rays 2, Toronto Blue Jays 0

Detroit Tigers 10, New York Yankees 6

Cleveland Indians 13, Boston Red Sox 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota Twins 1

Texas Rangers 3, Los Angeles Angels 0

MLB Interleague

——

Colorado Rockies 3, Kansas City Royals 2

Washington Nationals 5, Houston Astros 4 (11 inn)

MLB Set For Inaugural Players Weekend

(Undated) — Major League Baseball is set to begin its inaugural Players Weekend today. The joint venture between MLB and the Players’ Association will have all 30 teams wearing colorful alternate uniforms that feature nicknames on the back of the jerseys instead of last names. The uniforms were inspired by Little League Baseball.

Cowboys Clash With Raiders Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys clash with the Oakland Raiders tomorrow night at AT&T Stadium. The ‘Boys are 2-and-1 so far in exhibition play after Saturday’s 24-19 home win over the Colts. Pregame begins Saturday at 6pm on KGNC.

Mayweather, McGregor Mega-Fight Tomorrow

(Las Vegas, NV) — The mega-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather takes place in Las Vegas tomorrow night. The MGM Sportsbook took a one-million-dollar bet yesterday on the 40-year-old, undefeated Mayweather, who is coming out of retirement for the bout. McGregor has never boxed professionally.

James Calls Out Fans For Burning Jerseys

(Cleveland, OH) — LeBron James is calling out fans for burning jerseys. James took to Twitter to say the “burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded.” The tweet was in response to fans burning jerseys of Isaiah Thomas, who was traded to the Cavaliers earlier this week.