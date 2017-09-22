Friday Sports Update – Rangers Sweep Mariners

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo comes around to score against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

>>Rangers Drop Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Cole Hamels fired eight solid innings as the Rangers dropped the Mariners, 4-2, in Seattle. Hamels struck out eight and gave up three hits and one run in his 11th win. Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre launched homers, and Carlos Gomez added a two-run double. The Rangers visit the A’s tonight. Pregame begins tonight at 8:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

White Sox Edge Astros

(Houston, TX) — The White Sox avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the Astros in Houston. Brian McCann belted a solo homer for Houston, which had won its previous six. Dallas Keuchel fanned seven, but allowed two runs in six innings to fall to 13-and-5.

MLB National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Cincinnati Reds 5

Atlanta Braves 3, Washington Nationals 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (10 inn)

San Diego Padres 3, Colorado Rockies 0

MLB American League

Cleveland Indians 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Baltimore Orioles 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Kansas City Royals 1, Toronto Blue Jays 0

Minnesota Twins 12, Detroit Tigers 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston Astros 1

Texas Rangers 4, Seattle Mariners 2

Cowboys Visit Cardinals Monday

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football” next week. Dallas looks to bounce back from a blowout loss to Denver in Week Two. The Cardinals are also 1-and-1. Dallas returns home in Week Four to host the L.A. Rams.

Elliott Acknowledges Bad Effort

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott admits he showed poor effort towards the end of last Sunday’s loss to Denver. Elliott didn’t pursue Aqib Talib on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in the fourth quarter of the loss to Denver, and remained on the ground after being blocked. Coach Jason Garrett addressed the Elliott’s mishap during a team meeting this week, and the second-year running back admits he was frustrated.

Texans Visit Patriots

(Foxboro, MA) — The Texans face a tough test Sunday as they visit the defending champion New England Patriots. Houston has had extra time to prepare for the Pats after beating the Bengals last Thursday night. Both Houston and New England enter at 1-and-1. Kick-off is at noon Sunday.

Rams Outlast 49ers

(Santa Clara, CA) — The Rams are escaping Santa Clara with a win. Jared Goff threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as LA held on for a wild 41-39 win over the 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.” Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and Sammy Watkins had two as the Rams improved to 2-and-1. San Francisco fell to 0-and-3.

Stanley Leads TOUR Championship At East Lake

(Atlanta, GA) — Kyle Stanley sits alone atop the leaderboard heading into today’s second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He carded a six-under 64 in yesterday’s first round to open a two-shot lead. Four others are at minus-four, including Americans Webb Simpson, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka.

College Football Week Four Preview

(Undated) — Conference play starts to pick up across college football as the season hits Week Four. Number-seven Oklahoma State welcomes number-15 TCU to Stillwater in a battle of unbeatens for a key Big-12 matchup. Staying in the Big 12, number-three Oklahoma is at Baylor. The SEC headliner has number-19 Mississippi State heading to number-12 Georgia, while number-one Alabama is at Vanderbilt and number-16 Auburn is on the road against Mizzou. In the Big 10, number-four Penn State hits the road to face Iowa in primetime and upstart Purdue hosts number-eight Michigan. Michigan State and Notre Dame renew their rivalry in a non-conference game in East Lansing. The Pac-12 slate features number-five USC at Cal and number-24 Oregon going to Tempe to face Arizona State. Number-14 Miami plays its first game since Hurricane Irma against Toledo at Hard Rock Stadium.

NCAA College Football (Top-25 Coaches’ Poll)

#17 South Florida Bulls 43, Temple Owls 7

High School Football Friday Night

Amarillo High and Tascosa

Randall At Lubbock Coronado

Canyon at Big Spring

Palo Duro at Bushland

Pampa at Raton, New Mexico

Dalhart at Vernon

River Road at Seminole

Canadian at Stratford

Wellington at Tulia

Wheeler at Highland Park

Dimmitt at Panhandle

Ranger at Claude

Sanford-Fritch at Vega

Boys Ranch at Shamrock

Gruver at Clarendon