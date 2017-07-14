Friday Sports Update – Rangers Start Second Half In Kansas City

Rangers Open Second Half Tonight In KC

(Kansas City, MO) — The Rangers open up the second half of the season with a 10-game road trip starting tonight in Kansas City against the Royals. Texas will also visit Baltimore and Tampa during the trek. The 43-and-45 Rangers currently sit three games out of the second AL Wild Card.

Astros Open Second Half Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The American League-leading Astros open up the second half of the season with a six-game homestand starting tonight against the Minnesota Twins. The ‘Stros hold the best record in the AL at 60-and-29, 16-and-a-half games ahead of both the Angels and Rangers in the AL West.

Mavericks Top Kings In Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) — Dennis Smith Junior continued his stellar play in Summer League play as the Mavericks topped the Kings, 83-76, in Las Vegas. Smith put up 25 points and seven rebounds as Dallas improved to 4-and-0 in Vegas. They’ll take on the Boston Celtics tomorrow in quarterfinal action.

Rockets Face Hawks Today In Consolation Game

(Las Vegas, NV) — The Rockets will face the Atlanta Hawks today in their final game of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Rockets were eliminated from the tournament with an 87-81 loss to Denver on Wednesday. Houston is 2-and-2 in Vegas.

Houston Celebrating “CP3” Day

(Houston, TX) — New Rockets guard Chris Paul will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Astros-Twins matchup at Minute Maid Park. The Rockets are billing Friday as “CP3 Day” to welcome the All-Star point guard to Houston. The Rockets are also hosting a free fan event and press conference at the Toyota Center to introduce Paul. The Rockets acquired Paul from the Clippers last month for a seven-player package that included Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker.

Williams Advances To Wimbledon Final

(London, England) — Venus Williams is moving on to the women’s final at Wimbledon. Williams advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Johanna Konta. The 37-year-old Williams will face Garbine Muguruza, who also posted a straight-set win in the semifinals.

Howell, Schniederjans Tied At John Deere Classic

(Silvis, IL) — Charles Howell the Third and Ollie Schniederjans are tied atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the John Deere Classic. Both players fired an eight-under 63 at TPC Deere Run. The second round gets underway this morning. Amarillo born Johnson Wagner shot even par and is tied for 75th. Ryan Palmer is 1-over and tied for 96th.

Monster Series Heads To New Hampshire

(Loudon, NH) — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire for the Overton’s 301. Qualifying takes place early this evening, with the 301-lap race to follow Sunday afternoon. Martin Truex Jr. enters the weekend atop the driver standings.

Tebow Blasts Walk-Off Homer

(Port St. Lucie, FL) — The legend of Tim Tebow is growing. Tebow’s walk-off homer gave the St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 win over Daytona Tortugas last night. The former Heisman Trophy winner is riding an 11-game hitting streak. Tebow is also batting .327 with three homers since being promoted to the High-A Florida State League 16 games ago.

FanDuel, DraftKings Abandon Merger Deal

(New York, NY) — Fantasy sports betting sites FanDuel and DraftKings are bailing on plans for a merger. The two companies faced a fight with the U.S. government over the merge because of claims it would’ve threatened competition. FanDuel and DraftKings are the two largest fantasy betting sites.