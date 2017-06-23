Friday Sports Update – Rangers Pound Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, left, and Texas Rangers' Robinson Chirinos, center, collide as catcher Russell Martin, right, prepares to tag Chirinos after fielding a fielder's choice by Elvis Andrus in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Chirinos was allowed home to score after interference on the play was called against Tulowitzki. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Rough Up Jays

(Arlington, TX) — Carlos Gomez hit two home runs and drove in five as the Rangers roughed up the Blue Jays 11-4 at Globe Life Park. Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also went deep for the Rangers, who earned a split of the four-game set. Martin Perez lasted six innings to up his record to 4-and-6. The Rangers begin a 10-game road trip tonight in New York with the first of three against the Yankees. Texas will also visit Cleveland and Chicago during the trek. Yu Darvish will get the ball tonight. The Yankees will counter with fellow Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Pregame begins at 5:30pm on KGNC.

Astros Complete Sweep Over A’s

(Oakland, CA) — The Astros won their 10th straight game in Oakland by dropping the A’s, 12-9. Houston led 10-0 after two innings and completed a four-game sweep. Josh Reddick finished 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs scored against his former team. Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Marisnick also went deep for the Astros, who are an MLB-best 50-and-24. David Paulino earned the win.

MLB National League

——

Philadelphia Phillies 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Milwaukee Brewers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Colorado Rockies 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Miami Marlins 1

Atlanta Braves 12, San Francisco Giants 11

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, New York Mets 3

MLB American League

——

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota Twins 0

Texas Rangers 11, Toronto Blue Jays 4

Houston Astros 12, Oakland Athletics 9

Los Angeles Angels 10, New York Yankees 5

Cleveland Indians 6, Baltimore Orioles 3

Seattle Mariners 9, Detroit Tigers 6

Spieth Leads At Travelers Championship

(Cromwell, CT) — Jordan Spieth sits alone atop the leaderboard after the opening round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Spieth fired a seven-under 63. That’s good enough for a one-shot lead on Amarillo-born Johnson Wagner and Brett Stegmaier. Amarillo native Ryan Palmer shot 1-under and is tied for 51st. Round two gets underway this morning.

Mavericks Take Smith With Ninth Pick

(Brooklyn, NY) — The 2017 NBA Draft is in the history books. Dallas selected North Carolina State guard Dennis Smith Junior with the ninth overall pick. The freshman averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolfpack last season. SMU forward Semi Ojeleye was chosen 37th overall by the Boston Celtics. SMU guard Sterling Brown went 46th overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

TCU Knocks Off Louisville In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) — The Horned Frogs are still alive in the College World Series in Omaha as they knocked off Louisville, 4-3, in an elimination game on Thursday. TCU reeled off four runs in the second inning and held on to advance. The Horned Frogs face Florida today at 7 p.m. A loss would send TCU home but a win forces a winner-take-all game tomorrow. TCU needs two straight wins over Florida to advance to the CWS Finals.

Monster Series Heads To Sonoma

(Sonoma, CA) — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Qualifying takes place tomorrow afternoon, with the 110-lap, 218.9-mile race to follow Sunday afternoon. Kyle Larson enters the weekend atop the driver standings.

Cubs Sending Schwarber To Triple-A; Heyward To DL

(Miami, FL) — The Chicago Cubs are sending World Series hero Kyle Schwarber to the minors. Multiple outlets report the Cubs will send the struggling outfielder to Triple-A Iowa as well as place outfielder Jason Heyward on the disabled list with a cut on his hand. The 24-year-old Schwarber is hitting just .171 this season with 12 home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games. Heyward is batting .258 with six homers and 29 RBI in 55 games. The Cubs will call up outfielder Mark Zagunis and pitcher Dylan Floro to fill the roster spots.