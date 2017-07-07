Friday Sports Update – Rangers Open Weekend Series With The Angels

Rangers Open Series With Angels Tonight

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers begin their final series before the All-Star break tonight against the Angels at Globe Life Park. Cole Hamels will make his eighth start for Texas. He is 3-and-0 with a 4.12 ERA. The Halos will counter with right-hander Ricky Nolasco, who is 4-and-9 with a 4.42 ERA. The Rangers are third in the AL West at 41-and-44, 16-and-a-half games behind first-place Houston.

Blue Jays Cool Off Astros

(Toronto, Ontario) — Josh Donaldson singled in the go-ahead runs to ignite a five-run fifth inning as the Blue Jays beat the Astros 7-4 in Toronto. Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Beltran homered for Houston, which had its winning streak stopped at four. Lance McCullers Jr. fell to 7-and-2 with the loss.

Royals’ Moustakas, Dodgers’ Turner Win Final Vote

(New York, NY) — Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner are heading to the MLB All-Star Game as the Final Vote winners. Moustakas captured the final American League spot with 15.6-million votes, beating out Boston’s Xander Bogaerts. Turner earned the last spot in the National League with 20.8-million votes. He topped Chicago’s Kris Bryant. The 2017 Midsummer Classic is Tuesday at Marlins Park in Miami.

MLB National League

——

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Miami Marlins 3

Milwaukee Brewers 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati Reds 6, Colorado Rockies 3

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3

Atlanta Braves 5, Washington Nationals 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Houston Astros 4

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Boston Red Sox 1

Minnesota Twins 6, Baltimore Orioles 4

Oakland Athletics 7, Seattle Mariners 4

MLB Interleague

——

Detroit Tigers 6, San Francisco Giants 2

Cleveland Indians 11, San Diego Padres 2

Mavs Finalizing Two-Year Deal With Nowitzki

(Dallas, TX) — Thirteen-time All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki is giving the Mavericks another hometown discount. ESPN reports the two sides are finalizing a two-year, 10-million-dollar deal with the second year being a team option. The Mavs declined their option last month on Nowitzki’s 25-million-dollar salary for next season. It included five-million guaranteed.

Rockets Announce Deal With Tucker

(Houston, TX) — Veteran swingman P.J. Tucker is moving on to Houston. The Rockets have officially signed Tucker to an undisclosed contract. Multiple outlets reported earlier this week it’s a four-year deal worth 32-million-dollars. The 32-year-old averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 81 games combined with the Suns and Raptors last season. Tucker played collegiately at Texas.

Spurs Agree To Two-Year Deal With Gay

(San Antonio, TX) — The Spurs are adding free-agent forward Rudy Gay. ESPN reports the two sides have agreed to a two-year, 17.2-million-dollar contract. The 30-year-old averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists with Sacramento last season.

Mavs Win Orlando Summer League Championship

(Orlando, FL) — Johnathan Motley scored the winning basket with 0.3 seconds left in overtime as the Mavericks beat the Pistons 83-81 in the Orlando Summer League championship game. Dwight Buycks dropped in 28 points for the Mavs, who went 5-and-0 in Orlando. The team now heads to Las Vegas for more summer league action. They open up against the Chicago Bulls tomorrow.

Monster Series Heads To Kentucky

(Sparta, KY) — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400. Qualifying takes place at 4:30 Eastern today, with the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race to follow tomorrow. Kyle Larson enters the weekend atop the driver standings.