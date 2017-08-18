Friday Sports Update – Rangers Hold On For Win Over White Sox

Texas Rangers first base coach Hector Ortiz watches Nomar Mazara (30) round the bases on his three-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Rangers Edge White Sox

(Arlington, TX) — Nomar Mazara belted the go-ahead, three-run homer as the Rangers edged the White Sox, 9-8, in Arlington. Mazara finished with five RBI to lead Texas. Brett Nicholas added a two-run shot and finished with three RBI. Austin Bibens-Dirkx came away with the win.

Rangers Clash With White Sox Again

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers meet the White Sox again today in the second of a four-game series at Globe Life Park. Andrew Cashner is scheduled to start for Texas, while Chicago counters with James Shields. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

D’backs Blank Astros

(Houston, TX) — The Astros managed just four hits and had two errors as they got blanked by the Diamondbacks, 4-0, in Houston. Mike Fiers tossed five-and-a-third innings of three-run ball to take the loss for the Astros. Jake Marisnick had two of Houston’s four hits in defeat. The four-game set ended in a tie.

MLB National League

Cincinnati Reds 13, Chicago Cubs 20

Atlanta Braves 10, Colorado Rockies 4

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Pittsburgh Pirates 7

Washington Nationals 2, San Diego Padres 1

San Francisco Giants 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

MLB American League

Cleveland Indians 9, Minnesota Twins 3 (Game 1)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Minnesota Twins 4, Cleveland Indians 2 (Game 2)

Texas Rangers 9, Chicago White Sox 8

MLB Interleague

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Houston Astros 0

New York Yankees 7, New York Mets 5

Cowboys Close Out California Camp

(Oxnard, CA) — The Dallas Cowboys finished up their final practice in Oxnard, California on Wednesday. The ‘Boys will go through a walk-through practice today before hosting the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 1-and-1 so far during the preseason following last Saturday’s loss to the Rams.

Texans Leave West Virginia

(White Sulphur Springs, WV) — The Texans are closing out camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Houston returns home today and will host the New England Patriots tomorrow at NRG Stadium. DeShaun Watson has looked sharp in camp at quarterback, but Tom Savage has not given up the job yet. Tomorrow’s kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Ravens Crush Dolphins In Cutler Debut

(Miami, FL) — New Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler made his preseason debut on Thursday night. Cutler completed 3-of-6 passes for 24 yards as Miami got crushed by the Ravens 31-7 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami signed the former Bears quarterback to a one-year contract after they learned Ryan Tannehill was going to be out for the season due to a torn ACL. Cutler had experience with ‘Fins head coach Adam Gase in Chicago where Gase was his offensive coordinator.

NFL Preseason

Philadelphia Eagles 20, Buffalo Bills 16

Baltimore Ravens 31, Miami Dolphins 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 8