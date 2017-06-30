Friday Sports Update – Rangers Drop Finale To Indians

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer slides safely into home plate as Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner is late on the tag in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Cleveland. Zimmer scored on a a wild pitch by Cashner. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Rangers Fall To Kluber, Indians

(Cleveland, OH) — Corey Kluber fired eight strong innings to lead the Indians past the Rangers 5-1 in Cleveland. Nomar Mazara homered in the first inning for Texas’ only run. Andrew Cashner returned from the 10-day disabled list and yielded all five runs in five-plus frames to fall to 3-and-7 with the loss. The Rangers are 3-and-4 on their current 10-game road trip. The Rangers are in the Windy City to open up a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox tonight. It’s the final stop on a three-city, 10-game road trip for the Rangers. Austin Bibens-Dirkx will get the ball for Texas. He is 3-and-0 with a 3.68 ERA. The Sox will counter with right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who is 3-and-6 with a 3.73 ERA.

Rangers Activate Cashner From DL

(Cleveland, OH) — The Rangers activated starting pitcher Andrew Cashner from the 10-day disabled list in time to start yesterday’s series finale in Cleveland. Cashner had been out with a left oblique strain. The Rangers optioned pitcher Preston Claiborne to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot.

Astros Drop A’s In Rubber Match

(Houston, TX) — Carlos Correa hit a pair of two-run homers as the Astros dropped the Athletics 6-1 in the rubber match of a three-game set at Minute Maid Park. Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick also drove runs for Houston, which has won eight-of-10. Brad Peacock pitched five innings of one-run ball to move to 5-and-1.

MLB National League

——

St. Louis Cardinals 10, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington Nationals 4

New York Mets 6, Miami Marlins 3

Milwaukee Brewers 11, Cincinnati Reds 3

San Diego Padres 6, Atlanta Braves 0

MLB American League

——

Cleveland Indians 5, Texas Rangers 1

Detroit Tigers 7, Kansas City Royals 3

Houston Astros 6, Oakland Athletics 1

Baltimore Orioles 2, Toronto Blue Jays 0

Boston Red Sox 6, Minnesota Twins 3

Chicago White Sox 4, New York Yankees 3

MLB Interleague

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Tampa Bay Rays 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Los Angeles Angels 2

Mavs Begin Summer League Play Tomorrow

(Orlando, FL) — The Orlando Pro Summer League tips off tomorrow at the Amway Center’s practice court. The Mavericks begin play against the New York Knicks tomorrow before taking on the host Magic on Monday. The eight-team league runs through July 6th. In other team news, the Mavs traded forward Jared Uthoff to the Rockets yesterday.

Texas Finishes Seventh In Directors’ Cup Standings

(Undated) — Texas finished seventh in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings for the 2016-17 season. Texas A&M was 12th, Baylor 24th, TCU 60th, Texas Tech 65th, and SMU 108th. Points are awarded based on each school’s finish in up to 20 sports, including 10 men’s and 10 women’s. Stanford finished first in the standings after winning four national championships this year.

Calipari Refutes Knicks Report

(Lexington, KY) — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is denying an ESPN report that he’s interested in becoming the next president of basketball operations for the Knicks. Calipari says no one has contacted the Knicks on his behalf and he plans on being the coach at Kentucky for a long time.

Williams At Fault For Fatal Car Wreck

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL) — American tennis star Venus Williams is being blamed for a fatal car crash earlier this month. According to a police report, Williams was at fault for a June 9th wreck that led to the death of a passenger in another car two weeks later. The crash remains under investigation. Williams has not been cited or charged.

P-Nats Handing Out Tommy John Surgery Statues

(Woodbridge, VA) — The minor leagues are known for their wacky promotions, but the Nationals’ Single-A Advanced affiliate is elbowing everybody else away. The Potomac Nationals have announced that on July 8th, they’ll be handing out “Ode to Tommy John Surgery” statues to fans. The operation is needed for pitchers who blow out their elbows. The statue itself is just a right arm throwing a baseball, but with a cross-section of the elbow’s ligaments, which are, naturally, removable.