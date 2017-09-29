Friday Sports Update – Rangers Break Ground On New Stadium

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, fourth from left, and team owners Bob Simpson, sixth from left, and Ray Davi along with other dignitaries participate in a groundbreaking ceremony outside Globe Life Park, seen in background, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The ceremony was for the team's $1.1 billion retractable-roof stadium that is scheduled to open in time for the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium on Thursday. The 1.1-billion-dollar stadium is scheduled to open in 2020, across the street from the current Globe Life Park in Arlington. Features include a retractable roof and seating for 41-thousand fans.

A’s Knock Off Rangers

(Arlington, TX) — Ryon Healy broke a one-all tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning as the A’s knocked off the Rangers, 4-1, at Globe Life Park. Drew Robinson singled in the lone run for Texas. Miguel Gonzalez tossed six innings of three-run ball to take the loss. The Rangers are on a seven-game slide. Martin Perez gets the start tonight as the series continue. Pregame begins this evening at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Rough Up Red Sox

(Boston, MA) — The Astros smacked 17 hits in a 12-2 rout of the Red Sox in the opener of a four-game set in Boston. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Brian McCann homered for Houston, which is a game behind Cleveland for the best record in the American League. Brad Peacock went five innings to improve to 13-and-2. Charlie Morton is on the mound as the series continues tonight in Boston. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

MLB National League

Milwaukee Brewers 4, Cincinnati Reds 3

Washington Nationals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 4

Miami Marlins 7, Atlanta Braves 1

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (11 inn)

MLB American League

Cleveland Indians 5, Minnesota Twins 2

Tampa Bay Rays 9, New York Yankees 6

Houston Astros 12, Boston Red Sox 2

Oakland Athletics 4, Texas Rangers 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Los Angeles Angels 4

Detroit Tigers 4, Kansas City Royals 1

Rams Clash With Cowboys In Dallas

(Arlington, TX) — The NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams head to “Big D” on Sunday to clash with the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams sit atop the NFC West at 2-and-1 following last Thursday’s 41-39 win at San Francisco. Jared Goff threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns for a career-best 145.8 passer rating. The Cowboys bounced back from an embarrassing 42-17 loss in Denver with a 28-17 win at Arizona on “Monday Night Football.” Dallas is tied with Philadelphia and Washington atop the NFC East at 2-and-1. The ‘Boys won the most recent matchup with the Rams in 2014, and have won three straight overall. Pregame begins Sunday morning at 11 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Texans Host Titans Sunday

(Houston, TX) — The Texans open up a stretch of three straight home games this Sunday as the Titans visit NRG Stadium. Houston will also host Kansas City and Cleveland before a bye in Week Seven. The Texans are 1-and-2, while the Titans enter at 2-and-1.

Packers Pound Bears On “Thursday Night Football”

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers blasted the Bears 35-14 on “Thursday Night Football.” Jordy Nelson had a pair of touchdown grabs for Green Bay, which improved to 3-and-1. Quarterback Mike Glennon had four turnovers for the Bears, who fell to 1-and-3.

Packers, Bears Stand For Anthem With Locked Arms

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers and Bears are continuing the NFL’s theme of unity during the National Anthem. Both teams stood on the sidelines with locked arms during the anthem before their game last night. Every team has had some form of anthem demonstration since derogatory comments about player protests were made by President Trump.

Texas Outlasts Iowa State

(Ames, IA) — DeShon Elliott tallied two of the Longhorns three interceptions as they outlasted Iowa State, 17-7, in Ames on Thursday night. Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards, a touchdown and a pick as Texas moved to 2-and-2 under first year head coach Tom Herman. Chris Warren the Third rushed for a score in the win.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In other college football action tomorrow, SMU is at home against U-Conn. Texas A&M plays host to South Carolina, and Baylor visits Kansas State. Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State. West Texas A&M takes on Eastern New Mexico in Canyon. TCU is on a bye week.

High School Football

Amarillo High 42

Caprock 20

NBA’s Silver: “I Expect Players To Stand For Anthem”

(New York, NY) — NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he expects players to stand during the National Anthem. NBA rules expressly state that players must be present and stand in a dignified posture during the song. Silver declined to discuss any potential punishments if a player were to kneel during the anthem this season.