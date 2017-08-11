Friday Sports Update – Rangers and Astros Clash This Weekend

Rangers Open Homestand Tonight Against Astros

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers open up a 10-game homestand tonight against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park. The Tigers and White Sox will also come to town during the stand. Cole Hamels gets the ball tonight. He is 6-and-1. The Astros will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, who is 9-and-4 with a 3.78 ERA.

Moncada, White Sox Nip Astros In Extras

(Chicago, IL) — Yoan Moncada drove in the tying and winning runs as the White Sox nipped the Astros, 3-2, in 11 innings in Chicago. Jake Marisnick homered for the Astros, who got swept in three games. Francis Martes took the loss. The ‘Stros have lost four-of-five.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 10, San Diego Padres 3

New York Mets 10, Philadelphia Phillies 0

Washington Nationals 3, Miami Marlins 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 6

MLB American League

——

Toronto Blue Jays 4, New York Yankees 0

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Cleveland Indians 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston Astros 2 (11 inn)

Baltimore Orioles 7, Oakland Athletics 2

Los Angeles Angels 6, Seattle Mariners 3

MLB Interleague

——

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Detroit Tigers 5

St. Louis Cardinals 8, Kansas City Royals 6

Minnesota Twins 7, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Cowboys Battle Rams Tomorrow

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams tomorrow night in their second preseason game. Dallas opened up the exhibition slate with a win over Arizona last Thursday. The regular-season is less than a month away, with the opener set for September 10th at home against the Giants.

Cowboys’ Butler Avoids Serious Injury

(Oxnard, CA) — Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler is avoiding serious injury after leaving Wednesday’s practice. The “Dallas Morning News” reports Butler will likely only miss a few days with the injury. Butler returned to the ‘Boys on a one-year deal after posting 16 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season.

Texans Return To Training Camp

(White Sulphur Springs, WV) — The Texans are back to work at training camp in West Virginia following Thursday’s off day. The team got a brief rest following Wednesday’s loss to the Panthers in the preseason opener. Houston will host the New England Patriots a week from tomorrow at NRG Stadium.

NFL Preseason

——

Miami Dolphins 23, Atlanta Falcons 20

Minnesota Vikings 17, Buffalo Bills 10

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New England Patriots 24

Baltimore Ravens 23, Washington Redskins 3

Green Bay Packers 24, Philadelphia Eagles 9

Cleveland Browns 20, New Orleans Saints 14

Denver Broncos 24, Chicago Bears 17

Olesen, Kisner Share Lead At PGA Championship

(Charlotte, NC) — Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner share the lead after the opening round of the 99th PGA Championship. Both players carded four-under 67s in the first round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Five golfers are one shot back. British Open champion Jordan Spieth is tied for 33rd at one-over. Round two tees off this morning.

Knicks, Rockets Re-Engage ‘Melo Talks

(Undated) — Trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets regarding Carmelo Anthony are back on. ESPN reports the Rockets are seeking a third team to make a deal work. The 33-year-old Anthony has said he will only waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston.

>>Thunder’s Patterson Undergoes Knee Surgery

(Oklahoma City, OK) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson is recovering from arthroscopic left knee surgery. The team says he will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Patterson joined the Thunder this offseason on a three-year deal worth a reported 16.4-million-dollars. He is expected to start at power forward for OKC. The 28-year-old averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 65 games with the Toronto Raptors last season.