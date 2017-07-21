Friday Sports Update – Orioles Sweep Rangers

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones, right, high-fives teammate Welington Castillo after Castillo scored on a single by Joey Rickard during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Baltimore won 9-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(Baltimore, MD) — The Orioles completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers with a 9-7 win in Baltimore. Mike Napoli launched a three-run shot for Texas. Cole Hamels allowed seven runs in five-and-a-third innings to fall to 4-and-1. The Rangers open up a three-game series against the Rays tonight in Tampa. Yu Darvish will get the ball for Texas. He is 6-and-8 with a 3.45 ERA. The Rays will counter with right-hander Alex Cobb, who is 8-and-6 with a 3.59 ERA. Pregame begins at 5:30 on KGNC.

Astros Open Road Trip Tonight In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) — The Astros open up a nine-game road trip tonight with the first of three against the Orioles in Baltimore. The ‘Stros will also visit Philadelphia and Detroit during the trek. Mike Fiers will get the ball tonight. He is 6-and-4 with a 3.75 ERA. The O’s will counter with right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, who is 4-and-5 with a 7.01 ERA.

MLB National League

New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 2

Arizona Diamondbacks 12, Cincinnati Reds 2

Atlanta Braves 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

San Diego Padres 5, San Francisco Giants 2

MLB American League

Toronto Blue Jays 8, Boston Red Sox 6

Baltimore Orioles 9, Texas Rangers 7

Kansas City Royals 16, Detroit Tigers 4

Seattle Mariners 4, New York Yankees 1

MLB Interleague

No Games Scheduled

Cowboys Re-Sign LB Durant

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Justin Durant. Multiple outlets report the ‘Boys have re-signed the veteran. Durant posted 37 tackles and one sack in 13 games with the ‘Boys last season. The 31-year-old has 635 tackles over his 10-year career. The Cowboys released cornerback Jeremiah McKinnon to clear a roster spot.

Cowboys Report To Oxnard Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will report to training camp in Oxnard, California tomorrow. The first full-team practice will be Monday. The Cowboys kickoff the preseason August 3rd against Arizona in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys Rookie Lewis To Stand Trial In Domestic Violence Case

(Ann Arbor, MI) — Cowboys rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis will stand trial next week in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for domestic violence. The 21-year-old Lewis was charged with the misdemeanor in March following an altercation with his now ex-girlfriend at the apartment they shared. The trial will begin on Monday. The Cowboys selected Lewis in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Michigan.

Tickets Available To Training Camp At The Star

(Frisco, TX) — The Dallas Cowboys are giving fans a chance to watch them practice before the regular season gets started in September. The team recently announced there will be six practices open to the public between August 21st and the 29th. The practices will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Fans can park and get in for free but a ticket is still needed for admission.

Second Round Of Open Championship Underway

(Southport, England) — The second round of The 146th Open Championship is underway at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. Americans Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar shared the lead after the opening round at five-under-par.

>>OJ Simpson Granted Parole

(Carson City, NV) — Former NFL star O.J. Simpson is set to be paroled. The Nevada parole board said Simpson could go free as early as October 1st. Simpson has served more than eight years of a nine-to-33-year term for attempted robbery and other crimes linked to a 2007 attempt to recover memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

>>Ole Miss’ Freeze Resigns

(Oxford, MS) — Hugh Freeze is out as head football coach at Ole Miss. Freeze resigned effective immediately yesterday. His resignation comes after Ole Miss found a call to an escort service on a school-issued cell phone. Athletic director Ross Bjork said that Freeze would have been fired had he not stepped down.

>>Panthers Release Michael Oher

(Charlotte, NC) — The Panthers are parting ways with veteran offensive tackle Michael Oher. The team has released Oher after he failed a physical. He’s been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since last September. Oher appeared in just three games last season after playing in all 16 contests in 2015.