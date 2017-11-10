Friday Sports Update – Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Back On

Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott walks out of federal court, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. Elliott's lawyers argued before a Manhattan federal appeals court on whether the Cowboys running back should be allowed to play while three judges decide the fate of his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(New York, NY) — Ezekiel Elliott’s on-again, off-again suspension is back on. A panel of federal judges in New York denied the Cowboys running back’s request for an emergency injunction yesterday, saying he didn’t meet the requisite standard. It means Elliott won’t play Sunday against Atlanta. The panel also ruled Elliott’s appeal shall be heard on an expedited basis. That appeal will not take place until December 1st.

Cowboys Face Falcons Sunday In Atlanta

(Atlanta, GA) — The Cowboys take their three-game winning streak to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. The Cowboys have rattled off wins over the 49ers, Redskins and most recently the Chiefs last Sunday to move to 5-and-3 on the season. They sit two-and-a-half games behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Dallas will host Philadelphia in Week 11. Atlanta is 4-and-4.

Cowboys’ Jones Pushing Forward Against Goodell

(Undated) — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is continuing to raise hell for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN reports Jones is claiming that NFL owners aren’t being told the truth regarding the negotiations of Goodell’s contract extension. Jones is close to filing a lawsuit if Goodell is on the receiving end of a new contract without a final review or the thumbs up from all 32 teams.

Texans Take On Red-Hot Rams Sunday In LA

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Texans are headed to Los Angeles to take on the red-hot Rams Sunday at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Tom Savage will make his third start for the Texans. He threw for 219 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 20-14 home loss to the Colts. Houston has dropped back-to-back games to fall to 3-and-5 on the year. The Rams have won three in-a-row to move to 6-and-2.

Seahawks Top Cards On “TNF”

(Glendale, AZ) — Russell Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham twice in the end zone to give the Seahawks a 22-16 win over the Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” at University of Phoenix Stadium. Both touchdowns were inside the 10-yard line. Arizona got a late TD in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run from Andre Ellington to make it close. Seattle’s defense had five sacks, recovered a fumble and forced a safety as the Seahawks improved to 6-and-3. Adrian Peterson was held to 29 yards on 21 carries for Arizona. Drew Stanton completed 24-of-47 passes for 273 yards and a TD. The Cards fell to 4-and-5.

Rockets Fend Off Cavaliers Behind Harden

(Houston, TX) — James Harden tallied a triple-double as the Rockets fended off the Cavaliers 117-113 in Houston. Harden finished with 35 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals, while Clint Capela added 19 points, 13 boards, four blocks. Houston is riding a four-game winning streak and is 9-and-3 on the season. The Rockets host Memphis tomorrow before traveling to Indiana on Sunday.

NBA

——

Washington Wizards 111, Los Angeles Lakers 95

Toronto Raptors 122, New Orleans Pelicans 118

Houston Rockets 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 113

Sacramento Kings 109, Philadelphia 76ers 108

Denver Nuggets 102, Oklahoma City Thunder 94

NHL

——

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Edmonton Oilers 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 3, Montreal Canadiens 0

St. Louis Blues 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (SO)

Calgary Flames 6, Detroit Red Wings 3

Anaheim Ducks 4, Vancouver Canucks 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Los Angeles Kings 2

Stars Wrap Up Homestand Tonight Against Islanders

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars will wrap up their three-game homestand tomorrow night against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center. Dallas has split the first two games on the stand after Monday’s 4-1 setback to Winnipeg. The Stars sit at 8-and-7 on the season. The Isles are 8-5-and-2.

College Football Week 11 Preview

(Undated) — Three top-10 matchups are on deck for Saturday’s college football slate. Number-one Georgia travels to take on number-10 Auburn in an SEC showdown. An old rivalry is renewed when number-seven Miami hosts number-three Notre Dame in South Beach. The Big 12 pits number-six TCU versus number-five Oklahoma in Norman. Number-eight Wisconsin hosts number-20 Iowa, number-12 Michigan State is at number-13 Ohio State, number-15 Oklahoma State battles number-21 Iowa State in Ames and number-two Alabama hits the road to face number-16 Mississippi State.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In Texas college football action tomorrow, sixth-ranked TCU visits fifth-ranked Oklahoma, Texas hosts Kansas, Texas A&M entertains New Mexico, Texas Tech battles Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and SMU visits Navy.

College Basketball Tips Off Today

(Undated) — The college basketball season tips off today for most schools around the country. SMU plays host to UMBC, Texas faces Northwestern State, TCU welcomes Louisiana-Monroe, Baylor matches up with Central Arkansas, Texas Tech hosts South Alabama, and Texas A&M meets West Virginia in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.

Altuve, Springer Win Silver Slugger Awards

(Houston, TX) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Spring took home Silver Slugger Awards yesterday. Altuve hit .346 with 24 home runs and 81 RBI this past season. Spring batted .283 with 34 homers and 85 RBI.

Service Announced For Roy Halladay

(Clearwater, FL) — The family of deceased former pitcher Roy Halladay will hold a celebration of his life on Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. The service is open to the public and is taking place at the Phillies’ spring training facility. The 40-year-old died Tuesday when his aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The NTSB is still investigating the crash. Halladay played in the majors from 1998 through 2013, with 12 seasons in Toronto and four with Philadelphia. The Denver native tossed a perfect game in 2010 and was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star. Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two sons.