Friday Sports Update – Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension Upheld

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Court Lifts Injunction On Elliott’s Suspension

(New Orleans, LA) — A federal appeals court is lifting the injunction that blocked the six-game suspension handed to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. As a result, the NFL announced Elliott’s suspension will begin immediately. The 2-and-3 Cowboys are off this week. Elliott’s attorney released a statement saying they are exploring all legal options.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case. A three-judge panel voted 2-to-1 to back the NFL’s argument. A judge in Texas issued the injunction last month that blocked the suspension and allowed Elliott to keep playing.

Cowboys On Bye Week

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys are on their bye week. They will return to action October 22nd when they visit the San Francisco 49ers. The ‘Boys sit third in the NFC East at 2-and-3 after Sunday’s 35-31 home loss to Green Bay. Philadelphia currently leads division at 5-and-1. Washington is 2-and-2, while the Giants are 0-and-5.

Texans Battle Winless Browns Sunday

(Houston, TX) — The Texans battle the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 2-and-3 on the season after their 42-34 home loss to Kansas City last weekend. The Browns are 0-and-5.

Panthers Fall To Eagles On “Thursday Night Football”

(Charlotte, NC) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes in the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Panthers in Charlotte on “Thursday Night Football.” Philadelphia is 5-and-1 and leads the NFC East. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton threw three interceptions, including a costly one late in the fourth quarter. Newton did throw a TD pass and also ran for a score. The Panthers are 4-and-2.

Predators Finish Strong, Top Stars

(Nashville, TN) — The Predators scored four unanswered goals over the final two periods as they cruised past the Stars 4-1 in Nashville. Jamie Benn scored the lone Dallas goal in the first period. Ben Bishop surrendered three goals on 30 shots in defeat. The Stars fell to 1-3-and-0 on the season and return home to take on Colorado tomorrow.

Mavs’ Race Past Hawks

(Atlanta, GA) — The Mavericks jumped out to a big lead and never looked back as they topped the Hawks 108-94 in preseason play in Atlanta. The Mavs’ opened up a 31-19 lead after the first quarter and improved to 4-and-1 in exhibition play. Yogi Ferrell and Dwight Powell scored 11 apiece while Maximilian Kleber added 16 off the bench in the winning effort. The Mavs wrap up the preseason tonight in Charlotte.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — On Saturday, Texas clashes with Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, seventh-ranked TCU travels to Kansas State, Texas A&M visits Florida, Texas Tech is at West Virginia, and Baylor visits 14th-ranked Oklahoma State. West Texas A&M takes on Adams State. SMU is off this weekend.

Cubs Heading Back To NLCS

(Washington, DC) — The Cubs pulled off a wild 9-8 win over the Nationals in the deciding Game Five of the National League Division Series in D.C. Chicago advances to the NLCS to play the Dodgers with Game One in Los Angeles on Saturday. It’s the third straight season the Cubs have reached the championship series. Washington has never won a playoff series in franchise history.

Yankees And Astros Meet In Game One

(Houston, TX) — The American League Championship Series gets rolling tonight. The Yankees and Astros meet for Game One at Minute Maid Park. Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for New York opposite Houston’s Dallas Keuchel. The Yanks advanced by beating the Indians in five games, while the ‘Stros put down the Red Sox in four. Pregame begins this evening at 6 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

High School Football

Tascosa 52, Frenship 7