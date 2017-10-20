Friday Sports Update – Dodgers Blast Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. The Dodgers won 11-1 to win the series and advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dodgers Close Out Cubs To Reach World Series

(Chicago, IL) — The Dodgers are headed to their first World Series since 1988. They crushed the Cubs 11-1 in Game Five of the National League Championship Series in Chicago. Kike Hernandez homered three times, including a grand slam, and drove in seven for LA. Clayton Kershaw allowed just three hits and one run in six innings for the win. Jose Quintana gave up six runs in two-plus frames to take the loss. Kris Bryant homered for Chicago. Chris Taylor and Justin Turner shared NLCS MVP honors. The Dodgers won the best-of-seven series 4-1 and will face either the Yankees or Astros in the Fall Classic.

Astros Host Yankees In Game Six Tonight

(Houston, TX) — The Astros look to force a Game Seven when they host the Yankees tonight in Game Six of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. New York won all three games at home to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven set. If the ‘Stros can win tonight, a decisive Game Seven would be played tomorrow night. Justin Verlander gets the start tonight opposite Yankees right-hander Luis Severino. Pregame begins at 6 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Cowboys, 49ers Renew Rivalry In Bay

(Santa Clara, CA) — The Cowboys and 49ers renew their rivalry on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The ‘Boys come out of their bye week at 2-and-3 after losing 35-31 at home to Green Bay in Week Five. Dallas trails the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles by two games. Ezekiel Elliott will be eligible to play after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking his suspension. The Niners are one of two winless teams left in the NFL at 0-and-6. San Francisco has lost each of its last five games by three points or less, including a 26-24 setback at Washington last Sunday. The Cowboys beat the 49ers 24-17 last year in Santa Clara, and have won four of the last five meetings overall. Pregame begins Sunday afternoon at 2 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Texans On Bye Week

(Houston, TX) — The Texans are on their bye week. They will return to action one week from Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks. The Texans are 3-and-3 on the season following last Sunday’s 33-17 win over Cleveland.

NFL

——

Oakland Raiders 31, Kansas City Chiefs 30

Stars Skate Past Coyotes

(Glendale, AZ) — Tyler Seguin’s two third period goals proved to be the difference as the Stars skated past the Coyotes, 5-4, in Glendale. Seguin broke a three-all tie 8:20 into the third and padded the lead with less than three minutes remaining. Jamie Benn scored a goal and tallied two assists as Dallas beat Arizona for the second time in three days. Ben Bishop finished with 27 saves in the win. The Stars host Carolina tomorrow before heading out on a five-game road trip.

Mavs Host Kings Tonight

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks return to action tonight hosting the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. The Mavs opened the year with a 117-111 home loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. The Kings lost at home to Houston 105-100 to begin the season.

Rockets Host Mavericks Tomorrow In Home Opener

(Houston, TX) — The Rockets will host the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night in their home opener at the Toyota Center. Memphis will come to town on Monday before the team heads back out on a three-game road trip. The Rockets are 2-and-0 to start the season following road wins at Golden State and Sacramento.

NBA

——

Toronto Raptors 117, Chicago Bulls 100

Oklahoma City Thunder 105, New York Knicks 84

LA Clippers 108, Los Angeles Lakers 92

College Football Preview

(Undated) — College football coming up this weekend, fourth-ranked TCU hosts Kansas, Texas entertains Oklahoma State, SMU visits Cincinnati, Texas Tech hosts Iowa State, and Baylor welcomes West Virginia. The 24th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are off this week.

High School Football Thursday Night

Amarillo High 42

Plainview 18