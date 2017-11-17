Friday Sports Update – Cowboys Without Key Players For Game With Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and staff stand on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys will clash with the NFC East-rival Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium. Dallas will not have running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has dropped the ongoing appeal of his six-game suspension. The Dallas Cowboys will have to play another game without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith. Multiple reports state Smith will miss Sunday night’s matchup with the Eagles due to back and groin injuries. Smith missed the Cowboys’ loss to Atlanta and Dallas surrendered eight sacks in his absence. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn beat left tackle Chaz Green for six sacks on his own. Byron Bell will step in to protect Prescott’s blind side versus Philadelphia. The ‘Boys lost 27-7 at Atlanta last week to fall to 5-and-4. Philadelphia has won seven straight games and is an NFL-best 8-and-1 on the season.

NFL Owners To Have Special Meeting To Discuss Goodell Extension

(Irving, TX) — NFL owners will sit down for a special meeting December 13th in Irving, Texas to discuss the proposed contract extension for commissioner Roger Goodell. The session was scheduled after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones requested to meet with the league’s full ownership group this month. Jones has threatened to sue the NFL if an extension for Goodell is approved.

Texans Clash With Cards In Houston

(Houston, TX) — Two teams in the midst of disappointing seasons clash this Sunday as the Texans take on the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Houston was humbled 33-7 by the Rams in LA last Sunday. The Texans have dropped three in-a-row and are third in the AFC South at 3-and-6. Arizona is 4-and-5.

Steelers Stomp Titans Behind “Big Ben”

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Ben Roethlisberger threw four touchdown passes as the Steelers stomped the Titans 40-17 on “Thursday Night Football’ in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards and three of those scores as the Steelers won their fifth straight to lead the AFC at 8-and-2. Marcus Mariota threw four interceptions as Tennessee tumbled to 6-and-4.

Rockets’ Harden Drops 48 On Suns

(Phoenix, AZ) — It took only 22 shots for James Harden to score 48 points as the Rockets mopped the floor with the Suns 142-116 in Phoenix. Chris Paul returned from injury to put up 11 points and 10 assists in 21 minutes. It was Paul’s first since Houston’s season-opening win at the Warriors. Houston scored 90 points in the first half on its way to 12-and-4. They’re at the Grizzlies tomorrow night.

NBA

——

Boston Celtics 92, Golden State Warriors 88

Mavericks Host T’wolves Tonight

(Dallas, TX) — The Mavericks look to snap a three-game skid when they take on the Timberwolves tonight at the American Airlines Center. It’s the second of a four-game homestand for Dallas, which lost the opener 97-91 to San Antonio on Tuesday. The Mavs are 1-and-7 at home and just 2-and-13 overall, the worst record in the NBA. Minnesota is 9-and-5 after winning its last two.

Astros’ Altuve Named AL MVP

(Secaucus, NJ) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the American League Most Valuable Player. He beat out fellow finalists in New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Altuve received 27 of the 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers of America, with Judge getting two and Ramirez one.

Rangers Planning To Offer Daniels Contract Extension

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers are looking to keep president of baseball operations and general manager Jon Daniels around for the foreseeable future. The “Fort Worth Star-Telegram” reports the club is planning to offer a contract extension to the 40-year-old Daniels, who became the youngest GM in baseball 12 years ago. Texas has won at least 87 games six of the last nine years.

Ford Ecoboost 400 Set For Sunday

(Charlotte, NC) — The final race of the NASCAR season gets going Sunday with the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Championship Four consists of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Junior, Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski. The 267-lap race will decide the NASCAR Cup Series champion.

College Football Weekend Ahead

(Undated) — In area college football tomorrow, 12th-ranked TCU is on the road at Texas Tech, Texas travels to West Virginia, Texas A&M heads to Ole Miss, Baylor is at home against Iowa State, SMU plays at 21st-ranked Memphis and North Texas hosts Army.

High School Football Playoffs

Gruver 64, Lockney 12

Lubbock Monterey and Amarillo High – 7pm at Dick Bivins Stadium

Lubbock Coronado and Randall – 8pm at Kimborough Stadium

Bushland and Greenwood – 7pm at Lowery Field In Lubbock

Dumas and Lubbock Cooper – 7pm at Pirates Stadium

Panhandle and Abernathy – 7pm at River Road Stadium

Fabens and Pampa – 8pm at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland

Seminole and Dalhart in Portales New Mexico

Perryton and Sweetwater in Childress