Friday Sports Update – Cowboys Open Season Against The Giants

Cowboys Clash With Giants

(Arlington, TX) — The Cowboys open the 2017 season on Sunday as they host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott will be available to play for Dallas as he fights his six-game suspension in court. The Cowboys lost to the Giants in Week One last season before reeling off 11 straight wins. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Pregame begins Sunday at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Elliott Ruling Coming Today From U.S. District Court

(Frisco, TX) — A U.S. District Court judge will likely decide the fate of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott today. Elliott hopes the court will grant a temporary restraining order on his six-game suspension while the case plays out in court. Elliott has been cleared to play Sunday versus the Giants, regardless of today’s ruling. The NFL filed a motion earlier this week to dismiss Elliott’s case.

Texans Host Jaguars Sunday

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Texans face off with AFC South rival Jacksonville on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Tom Savage is slated to start at quarterback for Houston after beating out rookie first-round pick DeShaun Watson. Sunday’s kick-off is at noon. The Texans are back in action next Thursday night when they visit Cincinnati.

Chiefs Upset Pats On Opening Night

(Foxboro, MA) — The 2017 NFL season is off to a surprising start. Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs beat the Patriots 42-27 in New England. Tom Brady was just 16-of-36 for 267 yards and no touchdowns in the loss. The Pats were outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

Rangers Host Yankees

(Arlington, TX) — The Rangers play host to the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park. Martin Perez gets the ball for Texas, which sits two-and-a-half games behind Minnesota in the AL Wild Card race. Pregame begins at 6:30 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Astros Visit A’s

(Oakland, CA) — The Astros touch down in Oakland today as they open a four-game series with the A’s. Collin McHugh gets the start for Houston, while Oakland counters with Jharel Cotton. The Astros have won seven straight games, and hold a 14-and-a-half game lead in the AL West. First pitch is at 9:05 p.m.

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In college football action tomorrow, SMU plays host to North Texas, TCU travels to face Arkansas, Texas hosts San Jose State, Texas A&M takes on Nicholls State, and Baylor meets UTSA.

Stephens, Keys Advance To U.S. Open Finals

(Flushing Meadows, NY) — Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are moving on to the women’s final at the U.S. Open. Stephens outlasted 37-year-old Venus Williams in three sets, while Keys made quick work of CoCo Vandeweghe in the other semifinal. It’s the first all-American women’s final at the U.S. Open since 2002.