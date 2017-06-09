Friday Sports Update – Cowboys Make Roster Moves

Cowboys Work Out Four, Add QB

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys are still tinkering with their roster heading into next week’s mandatory minicamp. ESPN reports Dallas worked out four free agents on Thursday. The group includes quarterback Ryan Nassib, wide receiver Lance Lenoir, and safeties Duke Williams and Jeron Johnson. In other team news, quarterback Zac Dysert has been claimed off of waivers.

Rangers Visit Nationals

(Washington, DC) — The Rangers open a six-game road trip tonight, starting with a clash with the Nationals in out nation’s capital. Texas will also head to Houston to close out the trip. Andrew Cashner gets the start for the Rangers tonight, opposite of Tanner Roark. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Astros Pull Away From Royals, Host Angels

(Kansas City, MO) — Lance McCullers Junior carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Astros pulled away from the Royals, 6-1, in Kansas City. McCullers struck out eight over seven innings of one-run ball. Lorenzo Cain broke up the no-no in the seventh. Jose Altuve highlighted a five-run ninth inning with a two-run homer. Will Harris got the relief win. The Astros host the Angels today, with Brad Peacock getting the start. FIrst pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Astros Place Ace Keuchel On DL

(Kansas City, MO) — Astros ace pitcher Dallas Keuchel is on the 10-day disabled list with neck discomfort. Keuchel flew back to Houston to be examined by team doctors after being scratched from his start on Wednesday in Kansas City. He also spent time on the DL last month with a pinched nerve in his neck. The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner is 9-and-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts this season. In a corresponding move, pitching prospect Francis Martes was called up from Triple-A Fresno for the first time.

MLB National League

——

Cincinnati Reds 5, St. Louis Cardinals 2

San Francisco Giants 9, Milwaukee Brewers 5 (10 inn)

Arizona Diamondbacks 15, San Diego Padres 3

Miami Marlins 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Atlanta Braves 3, Philadelphia Phillies 1

Colorado Rockies 4, Chicago Cubs 1

MLB American League

——

Los Angeles Angels 11, Detroit Tigers 4

New York Yankees 9, Boston Red Sox 1

Tampa Bay Rays 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston Astros 6, Kansas City Royals 1

Minnesota Twins 2, Seattle Mariners 1

MLB Interleague

——

Washington Nationals 6, Baltimore Orioles 1

Super Regionals Open Today

(Undated) — Super Regional action of the NCAA Baseball Championship begins today. Texas A&M clashes with Davidson in College Station to open a three-game series. TCU plays host to Missouri State in Fort Worth, with Game One set for tomorrow. Sam Houston State also takes the field tomorrow, facing off with Florida State in Tallahassee. Super Regional winners will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Camping World Truck Series Lands In Fort Worth

(Fort Worth, TX) — The Camping World Truck Series is in full go-mode at Texas Motor Speedway. The winstaronlinegaming.com 400 runs tonight at 8 p.m., with qualifying set to start at 5:35 p.m.

Pens Pummel Predators In Game Five

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The Penguins are a win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup for the second straight season. Pittsburgh scored just 1:31 into the game and cruised to a 6-0 pasting of the Predators in Game Five in Pittsburgh. Nashville will try to stay alive at home in Game Six on Sunday.

Warriors Look To Close Out Cavs

(Cleveland, OH) — The Warriors look to make history as they clash with the Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Finals tonight in Cleveland. Golden State took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven set with a 118-113 win on Wednesday. The Warriors can complete the first 16-and-0 playoff run in NBA history with a win.

MLB Investigating Cubs’ Russell For Alleged Domestic Violence

(Chicago, IL) — Major League Baseball is investigating whether Cubs shortstop Addison Russell committed domestic violence against his wife. He denied the allegation after his wife accused him of cheating on her in an Instagram post. A comment on the post suggested that he also physically abused her.

Four Tied For Lead At St. Jude Classic

(Memphis, TN) — There is a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard of the St. Jude Classic. Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stewart Cink, and Sebastian Munoz each shot a six-under-par 64 on Thursday’s opening round. Defending champion Daniel Berger shot a 70 and Phil Mickelson was one shot better. Amarillo native Ryan Palmer shot a 1-under 69 and is tied for 29th. The action resumes at 7 a.m. at TPC Southwind.