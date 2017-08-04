Friday Sports Update – Cowboys Clip Cardinals In HOF Game

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett gestures during the second half of the team's Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Dallas won 20-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cowboys Drop Cardinals In Hall of Fame Game

(Canton, OH) — Cowboys kicker Sam Irwin-Hill kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter as they dropped the Cardinals, 20-18, in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton on Thursday. Former Baylor forward Rico Gathers caught three passes for 59 yards and a score for Dallas. The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes Jerry Jones, will be inducted tomorrow. The ‘Boys will return to practice on Monday.

Rangers Clip Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Joey Gallo’s three-run homer in the fourth innings proved to be the difference as the Rangers clipped the Twins 4-1 at Target Field. Nomar Mazara added an RBI single in the first as Texas won its second straight. A.J. Griffin tossed six frames of one-run, two-hit ball in the victory. The Rangers improved to 52-and-56. The Rangers and Twins continue their four-game series tonight in Minnesota. Martin Perez will take the hill for Texas. He is 5-and-9 with a 5.13 ERA. The Twins will counter with veteran Bartolo Colon, who is 2-and-9 with a 7.70 ERA. Pregame begins at 6:30 on KGNC.

Rays Edge Astros

(Houston, TX) — Steven Souza Junior drilled the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as the Rays edged the Astros, 5-3, in Houston. Jose Altuve homered in defeat for Houston. Collin McHugh tossed six innings of two-run ball, with Francisco Liriano getting charged with the loss. The Astros have dropped five-of-six.

MLB National League

——

Milwaukee Brewers 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado Rockies 5, New York Mets 4

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Cincinnati Reds 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Atlanta Braves 4

MLB American League

——

Detroit Tigers 7, Baltimore Orioles 5

Cleveland Indians 5, New York Yankees 1

Boston Red Sox 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay Rays 5, Houston Astros 3

Texas Rangers 4, Minnesota Twins 1

Kansas City Royals 6, Seattle Mariners 4

MLB Interleague

——

Los Angeles Angels 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

San Francisco Giants 11, Oakland Athletics 2

Texas 23rd In Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(Austin, TX) — The Texas Longhorns are ranked 23rd in the preseason Top-25 Coaches’ Poll. Alabama is atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Florida State, USC and defending champion Clemson. TCU and Texas A&M are just outside the top-25.