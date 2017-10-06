Friday Sports Update – Altuve Powers Astros Over Red Sox

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a solo home run, his third homer of the game, against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Altuve Hits Three Homers As Astros Bomb Red Sox

(Houston, TX) — Jose Altuve hit three solo homers to help power the Astros to an 8-2 win over the Red Sox in Game One of their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park. Alex Bregman also went deep for Houston, which scored seven times off Chris Sale in five-plus innings to get the jump in the best-of-five series. Justin Verlander pitched six innings of six-hit, two-run ball for the win. Dallas Keuchel is on the mound for the Astros as they face the Red Sox in Game Two of the American League Division Series tonight at Minute Maid Park. Keuchel went 14-and-5 this season with 125 strikeouts and a 2.90 ERA. Boston counters with Drew Pomeranz. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Indians Shut Out Yankees In ALDS G1

(Cleveland, OH) — Trevor Bauer combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the Indians shut out the Yankees 4-0 in Game One of their ALDS Progressive Field. Bauer took a no-hitter into the sixth before Aaron Hicks broke it up with a one-out, line-drive double off the left-field wall. Bauer struck out eight over six-and-two-thirds innings of two-hit ball for the win.

Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer and drove in three to highlight the Tribe attack.

Indians Host Yankees For Game Two

(Cleveland, OH) — Indians ace Corey Kluber has a chance to give them a commanding 2-0 lead in Game Two of the ALDS against the Yankees at Progressive Field tonight. The Cy Young candidate went 18-and-4 with a 2.25 ERA during the regular season. New York counters with former Cleveland ace CC Sabathia.

Cubs Face Nats In Game One

(Washington, DC) — The Cubs and Nationals meet in Game One of their National League Division Series today in Washington. Kyle Hendricks gets the start for Chicago in the opener of the best-of-five set. Washington counters with Stephen Strasburg. Pre-game begins tonight at 6 on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC.

Dodgers Host D’backs For Game One

(Los Angeles, CA) — It’s Clayton Kershaw’s chance to flip the narrative. The Dodgers’ ace takes the mound for Game One of the NLDS tonight against the Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine. Kershaw is 4-and-7 with a 4.55 ERA during the postseason. Taijuan Walker toes the rubber for Arizona, which went 11-and-8 versus Los Angeles during the regular season. Coverage of this game follows the Cubs and Nationals on 710AM and 97.5FM KGNC

Cowboys And Packers Meet Again

(Arlington, TX) — It’s an NFC Divisional Round rematch at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers head to Arlington for a Week Five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay won 34-31 on the road last season to end the ‘Boys season. Dallas did beat the Packers during the regular season, 30-16, at Lambeau Field. The Pack are well rested having not played since their 35-14 Thursday night win over the Bears that lifted them to 3-and-1. Dak Prescott’s three touchdown passes against the Rams weren’t enough as the Cowboys fell to 2-and-2 with a 35-30 defeat.

Cowboys’ LT Smith Misses Practice

(Frisco, TX) — Cowboys Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith missed practice Thursday due to back tightness. The injury caused Smith to leave practice early Wednesday. His status for Sunday is up in the air. Byron Bell worked with the starters in Smith’s place.

Texans Host Chiefs Sunday

(Houston, TX) — The Texans play host to the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 2-and-2 so far this season, and put up 57 points in Week Four behind five touchdowns from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. Kansas City’s offense is carried by rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who leads the league with 502 rushing yards.

Patriots Slip By Bucs

The New England Patriots have a winning record after their 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.” The Pats improved to 3-and-2 despite tight end Rob Gronkowski sitting out. Tampa Bay kicker Nick Folk missed three field goals as the Bucs fell to 2-and-2.

Top-25 College Football (Coaches’ Poll)

#24 North Carolina State Wolfpack 39, #17 Louisville Cardinals 25

College Football Preview

(Undated) — In college football action tomorrow, 10th-ranked TCU plays host to number-23 West Virginia, SMU pays a visit to Houston, Texas takes on Kansas State, and Texas A&M battles top-ranked Alabama in College Station. Texas Tech travels to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. West Texas A&M is at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Baylor is on a bye.

Magic Drop Mavericks

(Orlando, FL) — The Mavericks fell into an 18-point hole by halftime and took a 112-89 loss to the Magic in Orlando. Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Junior led Dallas with 13 points. Yogi Ferrell added 12 points as the Mavs fell to 2-and-1 in preseason action. They’ll host the Magic on Monday at the American Airlines Center.

NBA Preseason

Houston Rockets 144, Shanghai 82

Stars Host Golden Knights

(Dallas, TX) — The Stars open the regular season tonight at home versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Ken Hitchcock is back for his second stint as the head coach for Dallas. He coached the Stars from 1995-through-2002 and guided them to a Stanley Cup victory in 1999. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. The Stars will visit the St. Louis Blues tomorrow night.

NASCAR Playoffs Head To Charlotte

(Charlotte, NC) — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs come to Charlotte for the Bank of America 500. Qualifying takes place at 7:20 tonight, with the 334-lap, 501-mile race to follow Sunday afternoon.