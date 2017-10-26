Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 10am Friday

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY…

…HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.

Including the cities of Guymon, Beaver, Forgan, Dalhart,

Stratford, Spearman, Gruver, Hartley, Channing, Dumas, Borger,

Vega, Amarillo, Panhandle, White Deer, Hereford, and Canyon

* Temperatures…Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

* Impacts…The cold temperatures could kill garden crops and

outdoor plants. Unprotected outdoor pipes could freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub freezing temperatures of 28 degrees

or lower are possible. These conditions could kill crops and

other vegetation.