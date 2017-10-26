Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 10am Friday
By Tim Butler
|
Oct 26, 2017 @ 3:09 PM

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY…
…HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.

Including the cities of Guymon, Beaver, Forgan, Dalhart,
Stratford, Spearman, Gruver, Hartley, Channing, Dumas, Borger,
Vega, Amarillo, Panhandle, White Deer, Hereford, and Canyon

* Temperatures…Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

* Impacts…The cold temperatures could kill garden crops and
outdoor plants. Unprotected outdoor pipes could freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub freezing temperatures of 28 degrees
or lower are possible. These conditions could kill crops and
other vegetation.

Related Content

97 Second News Update
Sentence For Child Pornography Handed Down
97 Second NEws Update
Weekly Lane Closure Update
High School Football Scores
KGNC News Update
Comments