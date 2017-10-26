Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 10am Friday

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY…
…HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday.
Including the cities of Guymon, Beaver, Forgan, Dalhart,
Stratford, Spearman, Gruver, Hartley, Channing, Dumas, Borger,
Vega, Amarillo, Panhandle, White Deer, Hereford, and Canyon
* Temperatures…Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
* Impacts…The cold temperatures could kill garden crops and
outdoor plants. Unprotected outdoor pipes could freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
A Hard Freeze Watch means sub freezing temperatures of 28 degrees
or lower are possible. These conditions could kill crops and
other vegetation.