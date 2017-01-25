Freda Powell To Run For Place Two On Amariilo City Council

Freda Powell announced her run for place two on the Amarillo City council Tuesday afternoon. Powell a lifelong resident of the city said Amarillo is a unique and extraordinary place.

Powell added that her focus would be on Public safety, developing and maintaining infrastructure and Transparent and open government.  Powell is seeking a seat without an incumbent. Current council member Lisa Blake announced she would not be running for re-election and that she supports Powell 100%. Powell cites the need for representation in all parts of the city.

Blake took over the council seat in July of 2016 for Dr. Brian Eades.

 

