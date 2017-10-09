Former Amarillo resident speaks on Las Vegas shooting

The worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history began during a music festival last Sunday night in Las Vegas. During the final performance, a gunman with weapons stockpiled in his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino started shooting into the crowd below. We spoke with former Amarillo resident and broadcaster Deana Epperson about the mood of the citizens.

She also added:

The Las Vegas shooter killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 last Sunday, October 1st.

