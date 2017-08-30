Flooding from Harvey continues

The flooding continues in Southeast Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey. We spoke earlier in the week with my niece and former Amarillo resident Jessica Satterfield who at that time had not evacuated in the Houston suburb of Kingwood. She since has due to the rising flood waters. I asked her what led to that decision.

Governor Greg Abbott says the worst isn’t over for Southeast Texas because of rain from now Tropical Storm Harvey falling near Beaumont and Port Arthur. She also talked about what happened when she and her son were leaving.

She is now staying at a friend’s house north of Houston and says the worst part about the whole ordeal is not knowing the extent of the damage to her apartment.