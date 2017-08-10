Flood Advisory For Potter & Randall Counties Until 7:45am

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 745 AM CDT

* At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms moving east southeast at 30 mph across the area.

This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland, Valley

De Oro and Timbercreek Canyon.

Additional rainfall of around one inch is expected over parts of the

area. This additional rain will cause minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.