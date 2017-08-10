Flood Advisory For Hartley & Oldham Counties Until 8:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 830 PM CDT

* At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Channing, Boys Ranch and Highway 385.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.