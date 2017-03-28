Flood Advisory For Hansford & Hutchinson Counties Until 8pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas... Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT Tuesday * At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Borger, Spearman, Fritch, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse and Pringle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.