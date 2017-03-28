Flood Advisory For Hansford & Hutchinson Counties Until 8pm

By Tim Butler
Mar 28, 1:57 PM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
  Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...
  Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT Tuesday

* At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in
  the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Borger, Spearman, Fritch, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse and
  Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

