Flood Advisory For Collingsworth & Donley Counties Until 5:30pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas…

Southeastern Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 530 PM CDT

* At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hedley and Quail.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.