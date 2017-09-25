Flood Advisory For Castro and Swisher Counties Until 1:15pm

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas…
Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas…
* Until 115 PM CDT
* At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tulia, Hart, Kress, Happy, Claytonville and Nazareth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.