Flintfest 2017 takes place this weekend at the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument. This event is to celebrate the unique resource known as Alibates Flint and its usage through the ages. Ranger led tours starting at 9 am with two special tours of the Alibates Flint Quarries being offered. The Junior Ranger Program will also be present for those to have a chance to get a Junior Ranger badge and participate in Ranger-guided activities from 10-2.

Chief of Interpretation, Education and Visitor Services Tim Cruze

ALIBATES THEATER

11:00 “Mine of Information” – with Dr. Paul Katz, a renowned Southwest archaeologist, will present a presentation on the Antelope Creek Culture, who lived near the Alibates Flint Quarries during the span of (1100-1450 A.D.) Join Dr. Katz in the Alibates Theater for this special presentation. 1 hour.

1:30 p.m. “Paleo Life” – Join the Ranger to learn about ancient peoples who lived on the Texas Panhandle 13, 000 years ago. Learn about their culture, weapons, clothing, food, and family life, to understand who exactly were the Paleo-Indians. 45 minutes

3:30 p.m. “Geology of Alibates” – Come and join in with the discussion about Alibates Flint or agatized dolomite and the geological features of the area eroded by wind and water. 45 minutes.

ATLATL CONTEST

12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. – Coaching, practice, and registration will occur on the range.

2:00 p.m. “Atlatl Contest” – Learn how to use this ancient weapon and participate in the Flintfest 2017 contest. The competition will be low key with an emphasis on fun, so don’t hesitate to come out and enjoy. There is no age limit, but children under the age of 10 may not have sufficient coordination to enjoy this activity.