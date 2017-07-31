FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
By Tim Butler
|
Jul 31, 2017 @ 1:49 PM

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* A portion of Texas, including the following areas, Armstrong,
Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson,
Moore, Oldham, Potter, Randall, and Sherman.

* Through Tuesday morning

* Scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms with heavy to
very heavy rain will still be possible across the western and
central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles today. Areas within the
watch may receive heavy rainfall in a short time due to slow
moving thunderstorms in a moist environment. This may produce
excessive runoff and possible flash flooding.

 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

