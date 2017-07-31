FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* A portion of Texas, including the following areas, Armstrong,

Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson,

Moore, Oldham, Potter, Randall, and Sherman.

* Through Tuesday morning

* Scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms with heavy to

very heavy rain will still be possible across the western and

central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles today. Areas within the

watch may receive heavy rainfall in a short time due to slow

moving thunderstorms in a moist environment. This may produce

excessive runoff and possible flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.