Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until 1pm Sunday Afternoon

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas,

in Oklahoma, Cimarron. In Texas, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Hansford, Moore, Oldham and Sherman.

* From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday afternoon

* Scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms with heavy to

very heavy rain will be possible across the far western Texas

and Oklahoma Panhandles this evening through Sunday morning.

Areas within the watch may receive heavy rainfall in a short

time due to slow moving thunderstorms in a moist environment.

This may produce excessive runoff and possible flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.