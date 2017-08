The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas…

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 449 PM, radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rain

across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly,

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tulia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads!