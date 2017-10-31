First Reading of New Renaming Process Discussed

During Tuesday Night’s City Council Meeting, the first reading to establish guidelines criteria and procedures were brought up to establish an ordinance for renaming city streets, city land, and city facilities.

Andrew Freeman, Economic Development Manager, on some of those new guidelines.

Previously there were no guidelines to changing the names of City streets, land or facilities. The new guideline for city streets includes a petition showing 51% of the abutting property owners are in favor, as well as a 2-year waiting period after that person has passed away and a public hearing with the Planning and Zoning committee and City Council.

The new guidelines for the renaming of a city land and facilities are similar to the city street guideline except the ordinance requires a public hearing process that goes through an appropriate broad or committee depending on the request.