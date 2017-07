A grassfire Wednesday morning in Dalhart was caused by the use of fireworks. The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the blaze about two miles from Dalhart on FM 297 around 11:30 am.

Crews arrived at the small grass fire, which they attributed to fireworks. The fire was quickly contained with no injuries.

Dallam County is not currently under a burn ban, but officials want to remind the public to be cautious when setting off fireworks.