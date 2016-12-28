Firefighters battle blaze west of Amarillo

According to News Channel 10 KFDA, Firefighters from Potter County and the surrounding areas are attempting to extinguish a structure fire that began shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire appears to be consuming a small structure, possibly a barn, behind a home in 5400 block of North Soncy Street a few miles west of Amarillo.

It is unknown if any person or animal was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.