FIRE WARNING TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY AMARILLO TEXAS RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AMARILLO TX 910 PM CDT THU MAR 23 2017 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE OCHILTREE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. EVACUATIONS ORDERS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE SOUTH AND WESTERN PARTS OF THE COUNTY. A WILDFIRE IS QUICKLY MOVING NORTH OUT OF ROBERTS COUNTY ALONG STATE HIGHWAY 70 TOWARDS THE SOUTHERN PARTS OF OCHILTREE COUNTY.