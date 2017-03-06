Mulitple Fires North of Amarillo

By Julie Thompson
|
Mar 6, 2:14 PM

Potter County Fire and Amarillo Fire Departments are fighting multiple fires in north Amarillo. One is west of the Dumas Highway, just south of Cherry Road. That fire sparked up around 1:30pm and the cause of the fire is unknown. Officials said River Road High School is not under threat at this time. Crews are also working fires near Reclamation Plant Road and one near Bluebonnet Drive. The causes of those fires are also unknown at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.

