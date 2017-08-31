Fire Destroys Trailer

No injuries were reported after a fire in Northeast Amarillo. Around 10:00 Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the blaze in a mobile home park at 6666 Pavillard. They found a single-wide mobile home unit fully involved. The fire was under control within 15-minutes, and the trailer was unoccupied and in the process of being renovated. The Fire Marshal’s office ruled the cause as undetermined and the area of origin was in a bedroom on the northeast corner of the trailer. It is being called a total loss.