Fire Destroys Trailer
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 31, 2017 @ 1:41 PM

No injuries were reported after a fire in Northeast Amarillo. Around 10:00 Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the blaze in a mobile home park at 6666 Pavillard. They found a single-wide mobile home unit fully involved. The fire was under control within 15-minutes, and the trailer was unoccupied and in the process of being renovated. The Fire Marshal’s office ruled the cause as undetermined and the area of origin was in a bedroom on the northeast corner of the trailer. It is being called a total loss.

Related Content

Amarillo College ranks in top 10 percentile of com...
Motorcycle versus Vehicle Collision sends one to h...
Moore County Crime Stoppers
No Signs Of Drought Found Here
9th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show
Playa Lake Being Monitored After Spill
Comments