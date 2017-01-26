Fire damages east Amarillo home

A pan of grease left unattended on the stove is being blamed for a fire in east Amarillo. Around noon Thursday, fire crews were called to the blaze in the 1200-block of Jasmine where they found smoke coming from the area of the attic. When they entered, they found heavy fire in the kitchen. Crews had the fire under control within 30-minutes, and the Fire Marshal’s office confirmed the stove was the origin of the fire. Damages are estimated at $15,000 dollars and no injuries were reported.