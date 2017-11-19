Fire Damages Amarillo Home

No injuries were reported after a fire in Southwest Amarillo. Fire crews were called to the blaze Saturday afternoon in the 4300-block of Mesa where they found a house with heavy smoke showing. Heat from the fire had broken the front picture window and smoke was billowing out. The homeowner came home during the fire saying he had only been gone for 15 minutes and his dog was inside. The dog did not survive and the Fire Marshal’s office reported they found two possible sources, a lamp and a space heater. Neither one was ruled out, so the cause will be undetermined. The area of origin was the living room and damages are estimated at $60,000.