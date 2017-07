UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Officials have reported that the fire near the airport is under control.

Amarillo Fire Crews are out near the Rick Husband International Airpot battle a large Grassfire. the fire has been going on up to 2 hours just east of the Airport. Currently, there are 14 Amarillo Fire Department Units and two Potter County Fire Department Units on scene. No buildings are being threatened at this time.

CAPTAIN LARRY DAVIS WITH THE AMARILLO FIRE DEPARTMENT.