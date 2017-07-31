Finally! Moisture For Area Fields

With the most recent Drought Monitor map showing nineteen of twenty-six Texas Panhandle counties experiencing some level of drought concern, it’s good to have had all this rain the past three or four days. National Weather Service data shows Amarillo picked up 1.8 inches over the three-day Friday through Sunday period. Borger got 1.82 and Dalhart received 1.51 over the same span. Now it’s the southern part of the listening area’s turn, with Lubbock Mesonet sites showing more than two inches of rain today and several other sites well over the one-inch mark.