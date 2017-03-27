Final Four team set up and ready to go.

March Madness is coming down to the wire and the team are set for the Final Four. North Carolina South Carolina Oregon and Gonzaga have all punched their ways into the Final Four Tournament in Glendale, Arizona on April 3rd. On Saturday April 1st South Carolina goes head-to-head with Gonzaga to start off the Final Four and after Oregon and North Carolina battle it out.

Top-seeded North Carolina slipped past two-seed Kentucky, 75-73, to win the South Regional Final in Memphis. A strong defensive effort keyed Oregon past Kansas, 74-60, in Elite Eight action in Kansas City. Top-seeded Gonzaga made easy work of 11th-seeded Xavier, 83-59, in Elite Eight action from San Jose to clinch a spot in the Final Four. Seventh-seeded South Carolina outscored fourth-seeded Florida by 14 in the second half en route to a 77-70 win in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden.